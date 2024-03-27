Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 561,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

