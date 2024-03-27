Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 1224143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.93).

Costain Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of £207.54 million, a P/E ratio of 915.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

