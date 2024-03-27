Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.33. 1,175,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,019. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

