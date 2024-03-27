Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. 788,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,658. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

