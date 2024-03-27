Courier Capital LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

