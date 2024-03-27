Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 311,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.