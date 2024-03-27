Courier Capital LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

