Courier Capital LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

