Courier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,135. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

