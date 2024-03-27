Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,389 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

