Courier Capital LLC Sells 274 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FMC traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 304,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,728. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

