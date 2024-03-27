Courier Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.68. 360,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,086. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.56 and a one year high of $340.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

