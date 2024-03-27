Courier Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.05 on Wednesday, reaching $355.63. The company had a trading volume of 205,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average of $304.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

