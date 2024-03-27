Courier Capital LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 653,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 141,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE RF traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 2,057,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,760. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

