Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

