Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,488,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $327,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,488,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,951,173 shares of company stock worth $41,467,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

