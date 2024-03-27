Critical Analysis: ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ISS A/S and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ISS A/S N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 58.65% N/A -57.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ISS A/S and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ISS A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Odyssey Marine Exploration’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Odyssey Marine Exploration is more favorable than ISS A/S.

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ISS A/S and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ISS A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.34 million 57.41 -$23.14 million N/A N/A

ISS A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration beats ISS A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars. It provides security services comprising guarding and security awareness, surveillance, workplace safety and emergency management, consulting, security risk management, and technical installation services. In addition, the company offers support services, which include front desk and reception, meeting and conference management, switchboards and service desk, concierge, mail and courier, document, executive and administrative support, and experience curation and management services. Further, the company provides energy management, asset management, building structure and fabric, critical environments, property maintenance, and waste management services. Additionally, it designs and delivers workplace strategies and solutions, such as portfolio strategy, curated experience and workplace strategy, workplace and service design, relocation strategy, capital projects, mental rebuild, and co-working services. It serves healthcare, banking, manufacturing, aviation, life science, and technology industries. ISS A/S was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Søborg, Denmark.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

