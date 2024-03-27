CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of CSLM Acquisition worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 878,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 49,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

