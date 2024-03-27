CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

CUBE stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

