Cultivar Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,210 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 0.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

