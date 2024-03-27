Cultivar Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,560 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

