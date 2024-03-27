Cultivar Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 339,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 13,423,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,602. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

