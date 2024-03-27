Cultivar Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 3.1% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cultivar Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 5,306,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,681,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

