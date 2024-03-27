CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.05. CureVac shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 88,991 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

