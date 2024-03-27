CuriosityStream Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CuriosityStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 5.4 %

CuriosityStream stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,469,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.