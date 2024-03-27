Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $252.66

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $252.66 and last traded at $251.83, with a volume of 8618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day moving average is $218.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

