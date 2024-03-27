CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $263.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.41. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.