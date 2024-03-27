CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.48 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

