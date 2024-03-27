Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,136,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,023,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $197.90 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

