D. Scott Neal Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 44,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 290,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.