D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $243,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,330.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,058.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.