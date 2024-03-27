Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.40.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

