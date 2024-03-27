Darden Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

NYSE:DRI opened at $163.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

