DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DDD Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.40. 2,160,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.96. The firm has a market cap of $404.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

