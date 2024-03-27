DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00111671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017156 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002834 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

