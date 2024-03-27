Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $398.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.33.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

