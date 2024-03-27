DEI (DEI) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, DEI has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $155.12 million and approximately $68.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

