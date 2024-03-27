Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

