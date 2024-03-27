Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.9%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.93 and last traded at $112.44. Approximately 1,558,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,763,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

