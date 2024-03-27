Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.39

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 1074442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

