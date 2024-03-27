Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 955,355 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,620,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

