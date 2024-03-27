DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.88

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.88 and last traded at $138.17, with a volume of 1636190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock worth $24,020,621. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DexCom by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

