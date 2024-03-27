Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 308.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHIL opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 30.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

