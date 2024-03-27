Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

FANG traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,760. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $198.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

