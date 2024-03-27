Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.57. 202,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,329. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

