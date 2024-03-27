Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Dimeco Stock Up 1.4 %
DIMC stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Dimeco has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.
Dimeco Company Profile
