Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation decreased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 9.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock remained flat at $48.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,943. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.