Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 15.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 103,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,085. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $57.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.