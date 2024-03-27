Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.65

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 14540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
