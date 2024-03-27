Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dino Polska Trading Down 1.8 %
DNOPY stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 3,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.
Dino Polska Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dino Polska
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.