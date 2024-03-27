Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in March

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Trading Down 1.8 %

DNOPY stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 3,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.